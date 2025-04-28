Bills GM Brandon Beane calls out Buffalo sports radio hosts for NFL Draft critique: ‘You guys are b—-ing’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane had a problem with sports radio hosts in the area during an appearance on Monday morning, and he didn’t hold back his thoughts while on the air.

WGR 550 Buffalo Sports Radio had Beane in the building post-NFL Draft, and co-hosts Jeremy White and Joe DiBiase suggested before the segment with Beane that the team missed by not drafting a wide receiver.

Well, Beane heard them and decided to air out that opinion for all to hear.

“I was just listening to the last few minutes of your show waiting to come on, and it sounds like 2018 all over with you guys,” Beane said. “You guys were b—-ing in 2018 about Josh Allen, you guys wanted Josh Rosen, and now you guys are b—-ing that we don’t have a receiver.”

It’s obvious now that Beane smashed the 2018 draft by taking Allen, the league’s most recent MVP, with their first-round pick. Rosen flamed out as the Arizona Cardinals’ first-round selection as the organization eventually chose Kyler Murray to lead the team at quarterback.

“I don’t get it,” Beane continued. “We just scored 30 points in a row for eight straight games. A year ago, I get you guys asking why we didn’t have receivers, but I don’t understand it now.

“You just saw us lead the league in points, when you add all the postseason. No one scored more points than the Buffalo Bills, including the Super Bowl champions. You just saw us do it without Stefon Diggs, same group. How is this group not better than last year’s group?”

Beane’s argument has evidence as the Bills’ run in the postseason gave them the most points of any team in the league last season. During the regular season, only the Detroit Lions had more points averaged per game (33.2 compared to the Bills’ 30.9).

The Bills also had the ninth-best pass attack in the league, averaging 227.9 yards through the air per game with Allen at the helm.

While Diggs, Allen’s trusty receiver of the past, was playing for the Houston Texans after a preseason trade, players like Khalil Shakir and second-round pick Keon Coleman stepped up to make plays in the pass game.

White, though, didn’t want listeners to take their comments the wrong way.

“Don’t let it be the lie that we spent the day railing the Bills GM for not taking a receiver,” he said. “That’s not what happened today. We talked about building their defense, the front seven … I thought they would’ve gone receiver earlier … [Beane] heard us bring that up and got mad about it.”

The Bills waited until the seventh round to take a receiver: Kaden Prather out of Maryland.

Most of the nine draft picks were used for defense, including first-rounder Maxwell Hairston out of Kentucky with the 30th overall selection. Beane took three cornerbacks, two defensive tackles and edge rusher Landon Jackson.

