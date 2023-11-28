Bills’ Jordan Phillips, Shaq Lawson say Eagles fan made ‘life threatening remarks’ before sideline incident

Buffalo Bills defensive linemen Jordan Phillips and Shaq Lawson responded to an altercation that was captured on video with a Philadelphia Eagles fan, which almost got physical during a thrilling game at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

During the Bills’ overtime loss to the Eagles, video showed Phillips and Lawson, among other teammates, confronting a fan in the first row near Buffalo’s sideline.

Phillips was seen face-to-face with the Eagles fan, yelling in his face as the fan appeared to continue antagonizing the Bills players. That’s when Lawson shoved the fan back before walking away. Stadium security also got involved, though the fan was never escorted out of the stadium.

Phillips addressed the situation on his Instagram, claiming the fan was hurling threats to him and his family during the game.

“I love the crowd I love rowdy fans it makes the game fun,” he wrote. “But one thing I’m not going to tolerate is someone threatening me or my family. This is a line that shouldn’t be crossed.”

Lawson reiterated what Phillips said about the situation, while apologizing for shoving the fan.

“Those of you who know me know that I’m all about the fans, and I have a lot of respect for the game I play and my opponents,” Lawson said. “Before the game started yesterday, there was a fan behind our bench, who was making life threatening remarks towards us and our families. We asked Philadelphia security to remove the fan, but he was allowed to stay for the entire game. Eventually, our emotions boiled over, and I made a mistake. For that, I apologize, but there are certain lines that should not be crossed.”

The NFL declined to comment on the incident, while the Eagles and Bills did not initially respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

It was a game filled with intense pressure on both sidelines, though things were hottest for the Bills toward the end of the game when Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ offense came back from 10 points down to take a four-point lead in the fourth quarter.

After Josh Allen retook the lead with a touchdown pass to Gabe Davis, Hurts once again led the Eagles down the field, where kicker Jake Elliott forced overtime with a 59-yard field goal in the sloppy weather conditions in Philly.

The Bills won the coin toss, but could only get three points in their overtime drive, which allowed Hurts and the Eagles’ offense a chance to either match the field goal made or win it all with a touchdown. Hurts would rush in the end zone from 12 yards out to secure the thrilling victory, while moving to 10-1 on the year.

The Bills are now 6-6, though the playoffs are still in reach in a season that has been surprisingly rough for Buffalo.