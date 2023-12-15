Bills’ Jordan Poyer talks ayahuasca use: ‘My life has been changed’

The Buffalo Bills’ Jordan Poyer recently opened up about his battle with alcoholism and his road to recovery.

The three-time Pro Bowler told The Athletic his struggle with alcohol nearly cost him his family. It also created problems in his everyday life.

Poyer recalled a trip to Costa Rica where he had an experience with ayahuasca he described as an “awakening.”

The Bills defensive back gave up alcohol a few years ago, but at times in the past, he would consume an excessive amount of drinks. He said he would black out after drinking a six-pack of beer in under 30 minutes.

Amid ongoing issues within his marriage and day-to-day life, Poyer started attending Alcoholics Anonymous. He said he has been sober almost four years.

However, it was the ayahuasca that really helped change the 32-year-old’s life. Poyer took the psychedelic during his visit to a retreat center in Costa Rica last year. He described seeing “the highest version of himself” after he consumed ayahuasca.

“At first, what it felt like was my soul left my body for a good two minutes. People try to control it, but you can’t. It took me about five or 10 minutes to figure it out,” Poyer said of his experience. “The ego has to die so the medicine can work. In order to let go and let the medicine do what it’s supposed to do, we have to just breathe.”

Poyer said his marriage is now in a much better place, and he was named a Pro Bowler for the first time in his career last season.

“My life has been changed forever,” Poyer said. “And my purpose is to be a bright light for everybody that I touch and connect with.”

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Poyer in the seventh round of the 2013 NFL Draft. After appearing in just three games during his rookie year, Poyer was released. He finished the 2013 season with the Cleveland Browns, before leaving the team after the 2016 campaign.

The 32-year-old is in his seventh season with the Bills. He has 74 total tackles and one sack in 12 games this season.

The Bills are coming off an upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs, a victory clouded by a controversial offsides call against the Kansas City Chiefs that nullified a go-ahead touchdown late in the game.

Buffalo looks to keep its playoff hopes alive when it hosts the Dallas Cowboys this weekend.

