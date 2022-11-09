Bills’ Josh Allen avoids major elbow injury, status for Vikings game ‘up in the air’: report

As the Buffalo Bills prepare for the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 of the NFL season, all eyes are on Josh Allen and his banged-up right elbow.

Allen injured his elbow on Buffalo’s final drive against the New York Jets on Sunday, when defensive end Bryce Huff forced a fumble by hitting Allen’s arm on a pass attempt.

Allen was seen shaking his arm and holding his elbow on the following play, and the Bills reportedly evaluated Allen for a UCL injury following the game, according to ESPN.

BILLS’ JOSH ALLEN SAYS IT’S ‘TOUGH’ TO WIN WHEN ‘YOUR QUARTERBACK PLAYS LIKE S—‘

Wednesday morning, NFL Network reported that the injury is not expected to be “major” but his availability for Sunday is still up in the air.

“Josh Allen believed to be dealing with an elbow sprain, a UCL sprain, which is something actually he has had in the past,” NFL insider Ian Rapoport said Wednesday morning. “Not considered to be a major, major injury. Which means the belief is that it is something he can play through.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I’m not saying that he is definitively playing this week. That is described to me as being up in the air. Essentially, we do not know if Josh Allen is going to be on the field this week. From what I understand, he is expected to be limited in practice and then will be judged day-by-day to see how he progresses.”

Prior to the injury, Allen had his worst performance of the season, throwing two interceptions without a touchdown pass in the 20-17 loss to the Jets.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It’s tough to win in this league when you’re playing a good team and your quarterback plays like s—,” Allen said bluntly during his postgame presser. “I made some bad decisions tonight, and it really cost our team. [There’s] a lot to learn from, a lot to grow from. But that’s not the standard we hold ourselves to. That’s not the ball that we play.”

“I just got to execute better. That’s on me.”

Minnesota heads into Buffalo on a six-game winning streak with a record of 7-1 on the season.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report