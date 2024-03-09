Bills’ Josh Allen blames ripped pants for mad dash from girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld’s side in Paris

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen received some backlash after a video circulating on social media appeared to show the NFL star rushing ahead of Hailee Steinfeld while the duo attended Paris Fashion Week Monday.

But Allen quickly shot down any suggestion he was being less than a gentleman, explaining a wardrobe malfunction prompted his urgency.

“My pants ripped at dinner,” Allen wrote in a post on X. “Didn’t want cheeks out… I love Paris.”

The video shared on TikTok shows the couple getting out of a black car and Allen rushing out first with what appears to be a jacket tied around his waist.

The video evidence certainly backs up his story.

The actress and singer has been linked to Allen since May 2023, but neither has publicly confirmed their relationship.

After another heartbreaking loss in the playoffs, the Bills are taking the offseason by storm, and that includes adding reinforcements for Allen and creating space for more.

On Thursday, the Bills signed backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky to a two-year deal after he was cut by the Pittsburgh Steelers last month after going 2-5. Trubisky reunited with Allen after previously spending the 2021 season with Buffalo.

The Bills also re-signed tight end Quintin Morris to a one-year deal Friday.

Earlier in the week, Buffalo made several cap-saving moves, including the release of safety Jordan Poyer, center Mitch Morse, punt return specialist Deonte Harty, cornerback Siran Neal and running back Nyheim Hines.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

