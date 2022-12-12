Bills’ Josh Allen guides team to big AFC divisional win vs. Jets

It was a dreary day in western New York, but the Buffalo Bills made the most of it with a 20-12 victory over the New York Jets to maintain their lead in the AFC East.

Behind Josh Allen, the Bills improved to 5-1 at Highmark Stadium. The superstar quarterback opened the game with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox and in the second quarter added a 5-yard run to the total, in addition to a ferocious effort by the defense.

Buffalo forced the Jets to make a play on 3rd down 17 times, and while New York converted eight times, they still only managed to put up 12 points. The defense got to quarterback Mike White three times and Joe Flacco once, with defensive end Greg Rousseau picking up two of the four sacks. DaQuan Jones and Matt Milano also recovered fumbles in the game.

Allen finished 16 of 27 with 147 passing yards and had 47 yards on the ground. Knox had four catches for 47 yards. Stefon Diggs had three catches for 37 yards.

The Bills’ defense held strong. The team forced White to the sideline twice in the game after Ed Oliver and Milano, separately, got a free run at the quarterback and delivered big hits to his chest and ribs area.

White finished the game in pain. He was 27 of 44 with 268 passing yards. Running back Zonovan Knight had 71 rushing yards on 17 carries and a touchdown. Rookie Garrett Wilson led the way with six catches for 78 yards.

With the win, Buffalo will keep at least one game between them and the Miami Dolphins in the win column should their AFC East foes lose to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. The Bills are 10-3 on the season.

The Jets fell to 7-6 on the season.