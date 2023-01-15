Bills’ Josh Allen involved in skirmish with Dolphins’ Christian Wilkins in playoff game

Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins players got into a skirmish in the second quarter after Josh Allen threw an interception to Xavien Howard.

The incident occurred with about 6 minutes remaining in the first half. Allen threw a very long pass near the end zone that was intercepted by Howard. The cornerback ran the ball 49 yards after taking it away from wide receiver John Brown.

During the run back, Allen appeared to engage with Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins. The two pushed each other back and forth when Bills offensive lineman Matt Morse came over to protect his quarterback. Buffalo players began to give Wilkins the business and penalty flags were thrown.

Luckily, for both teams, nobody was ejected. Wilkins and Morse were each given unsportsmanlike conduct penalties for the affair. The penalties offset and Miami took over at the Bills’ 48-yard line.

At the time, Miami was down 17-3. Miami kicker Jason Sanders made another field goal at the end of the Dolphins’ series to make it 17-6.

The Dolphins were forced to start third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson as Tua Tagovailoa wasn’t cleared from concussion protocol to play. Teddy Bridgewater was also dealing with an injury and wasn’t exactly at 100%.

Allen started to pick on the Dolphins early. He found Dawson Knox in the first quarter for a 6-yard touchdown. James Cook followed up with a 12-yard rushing touchdown.