Bills’ Josh Allen says Tom Brady’s press conference was ‘a little too sentimental for my liking’

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has said he will take some time to make a decision on his future in the NFL but during his final postgame presser of the season, fans got the impression that he may have already played his final game.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is one of them.

“I don’t know. When it happened last year and he retired, I told people ‘I’ll believe it when he’s not playing the first game,'” Allen said on the “Kyle Brandt’s Basement” podcast Tuesday.

“But the way he talked in his press conference last night — it seemed a little too sentimental for my liking in terms of holding on to the belief that he’s going to continue to play. But we’ll see.”

The Bucs were eliminated from the playoffs following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round on Monday.

To close out his post game press conference, Brady gave what many interpreted as possibly a farewell speech.

“I just want to say thank you to you guys for everything this year. I really appreciate all your effort. I know it’s hard for you guys (the media), too. It’s hard for us as players to make it through (the season), and you guys have a tough job,” Brady said. “I appreciate all that you guys do to cover us and everyone who watches and is a big fan of the sport. We’re very grateful for everyone’s support.”

He continued: “I love this organization. It’s a great place to be. Thank you everybody for welcoming me and all you regulars. I’m very grateful for the respect. Hopefully I gave the same thing back to you guys. So, thank you very much. I appreciate it.”

Aside from a potential second retirement, there are reportedly several teams interested in Brady for the 2023 season.

“It’s up to him and the people in his life, around him, and how he’s going to take that decision into his own hands, but I know there’s going to be teams calling him,” Allen added.