Bills’ Josh Allen skipping Pro Bowl to play in golf tournament at Pebble Beach

Josh Allen has joined the long list of people to call out of work to play some golf.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback is skipping Pro Bowl festivities in Las Vegas this weekend to participate at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Allen was selected to his second Pro Bowl, but he’ll be out further west instead despite one of the Pro Bowl activities being a long-drive competition.

Other current and former NFL players involved include Aaron Rodgers, Steve Young, Larry Fitzgerald, Alex Smith, Harris Barton and Ron Rivera.

Allen was a participant in “The Match” with Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and Rodgers last June at Wynn Golf Club in Paradise, Nev., about three miles away from Allegiant Stadium, where Pro Bowl festivities will take place.

The AFC quarterbacks teamed up to play against the vets, but it was Rodgers and Brady who were victorious, winning 1 up. Allen missed a long birdie putt that would have sent the match into a playoff.

The Bills quarterback has been dealing with an elbow injury for the majority of the season, citing it as his reason for not being in Vegas.

He participated last year alongside Keith Mitchell.

The Baltimore Ravens’ Tyler Huntley replaced Allen in the Pro Bowl.