Bills’ Josh Allen ‘starstruck’ after meeting Tiger Woods: ‘Never forget it’

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is an avid golfer when he’s not dropping dimes on the gridiron, so he was present at the final round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, on Sunday.

It was there that Allen, one of the brightest stars in the NFL, got starstruck.

Tiger Woods was the biggest name of the tournament, not only because his TGR Foundation ran the event but because it was his first tournament played since the Open Championship last year.

Well, Allen got to meet Woods for the first time, and the Bills signal caller admitted he couldn’t get words out.

“You put on a good tournament,” Allen said to Woods after his final round, where he ultimately shot one-under over his 72 holes.

“I tried to,” Woods responded. He added, “Good luck with everything.”

After collecting himself a bit, Allen said the moment meeting Woods left him “speechless.”

“Little starstruck, obviously. He’s one of the only athletes ever, him and Kobe [Bryant], are the two guys I actually felt my heart beat faster. When he’s standing over a putt for a tournament, I legit felt the pressure with him. So, that was pretty cool – [will] never forget it.”

Woods’ efforts at Riviera had him tied 45th at the end of the tournament, which Jon Rahm ended up winning at 17-under for his third win of the year.

Allen has made his presence known on the PGA Tour already, playing in the recent AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am instead of attending the Pro Bowl. Allen was dealing with an elbow injury at the time.

There’s no telling when Woods will be back on the course for others to potentially meet him for the first time, though he did reveal that his goal is to play every major this season if his body allows him to.

That would mean The Masters in April would be a good guess at when Woods strolls the links again in a tournament setting.