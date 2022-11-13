Bills’ Josh Allen, Titans’ Ryan Tannehill active for Week 10 games

The Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans received good news Sunday.

Both teams listed their star quarterbacks as active for their respective games in Week 10. Josh Allen and the Bills are going up against the Minnesota Vikings while Ryan Tannehill and the Titans are set to face the Denver Broncos, who are coming off a bye week.

Allen injured his elbow in Week 9’s loss to the New York Jets. He was reportedly dealing with an ulnar collateral ligament injury, which is more commonly seen in baseball players than football players. He was listed as questionable coming into the game and missed two practices.

Tannehill was active for the game, but it was unclear whether he was going to start. Malik Willis took over the starting job for the last two games. The Titans beat the Houston Texans in Week 8 with Willis going 6-for-10 with 55 passing yards. Last week, he was 5-for-16 with 80 passing yards in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tannehill was dealing with a sprained ankle. The Titans brought rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks off the injured reserve too, potentially giving the offense more firepower and taking some pressure off Derrick Henry.

Both the Bills and the Titans play at 1 p.m. ET.

