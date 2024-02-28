Bills’ Josh Allen’s ex talks having ‘Sex and the City’ moment following split from NFL star

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Brittany Williams, the former girlfriend of Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen, opened up for the first time about her split from the NFL star in a recent podcast interview.

Williams talked about her breakup with Allen on last week’s “Martinis and Bikinis” podcast.

“I was with my ex-boyfriend for 10 years,” she said. “I would say that coming into the dating world was very, very, very difficult for me at first because I’m just like, I never thought I would be here again. But here I am. I am very happy now. The dating life in New York is absolutely crazy, but it’s so much fun. It was so entertaining.

“I’m giddy right now just talking about it because it’s so much fun. I’m having the ‘Sex and the City’ moment. … It is crazy out here on these streets, I’ll just say that. It’s hard, but it’s beautiful because it makes you realize everything you want and makes you not settle for anything more than that.

“For me, it’s been the most fun and exciting experience, and I’ve learned so much about myself. I’ve learned what I like and what I don’t like, and I’m not going to entertain anything other than someone that I think is actually meant for me or whatever it is.”

Williams did not mention the Bills quarterback by name.

She explained that she came to the realization she had to “grow and learn” on her own and “figure out” what made her happy, and once she did that, she suggested the universe put the right people in front of her.

Break-up rumors between Allen and Williams swirled last year as Williams unfollowed the quarterback on Instagram and appeared to celebrate her birthday without him. Additionally, any mention of Buffalo was removed from her account.

Things got a bit more interesting when the two went to the Kentucky Derby, but without each other. One of Williams’ friends had an eyebrow-raising post on her Instagram Stories.

“Now accepting husband applications @brittwilll,” the post read.

Allen has since been linked with actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld.

