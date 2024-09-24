Bills leave Jaguars in the dust behind Josh Allen’s 4 touchdown passes

The Buffalo Bills pressed down on the gas pedal from the onset of their matchup Monday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars and barely let up over the course of the game.

Josh Allen had four touchdown passes to four different receivers in the first half and running back James Cook ran for one more as Buffalo torched Jacksonville, 47-10.

Allen was as sharp as a quarterback could possibly be and made it look easy against a lowly Jaguars defense that couldn’t really get any pressure on him. Allen was 23-of-30 with 263 passing yards as he helped the Bills to a 3-0 record to start the season. He had 44 rushing yards as well.

Cook 39 yards on the ground on 11 carries. Ray Davis scored the first touchdown of his career with 4:04 remaining in the game.

The Bills were relentless in their pursuit of Trevor Lawrence all night. Buffalo got to him four times and he threw a terrible interception to Damar Hamlin in the second quarter. It was the first interception of Hamlin’s career.

Lawrence came out of the half with a touchdown on the Jags’ first drive. But there was barely any offense after that. He was 21-of-38 with 178 yards and a touchdown pass to Brenton Strange. He was replaced by Mac Jones before the end of the game.

A.J. Epenesa, Von Miller, Casey Toohill, Ja’Marcus Ingram and Javon Soloman each had sacks of the Jaguars quarterbacks.

The Bills are 3-0 to start a season for the first time since 2020. They made the conference championship that year only to lose to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Jaguars are 0-3 to start a season for the first time since the 2021 season when Urban Meyer was at the helm. They finished 3-14 that season.

