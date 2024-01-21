Bills offering Taylor Swift-themed food items for Chiefs playoff clash

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The Buffalo Bills will welcome the Kansas City Chiefs to Highmark Stadium Sunday, and Taylor Swift will be on people’s minds.

Swift, who is dating Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, will have a few food items named after her songs.

“Bad Blood waffle fries,” a two-foot display of waffle fries topped with Buffalo chicken and blue cheese on one half, and the other half topped with BBQ sauce, cole slaw and pickles, will be an option.

The “Karma Quesadilla” will also be available for purchase at Highmark Stadium, thanks to Delaware North, the stadium’s food service partner, according to WKBW Buffalo.

“Our culinary team has again designed a great menu for the divisional playoff game this weekend, with several new items for fans as they cheer on the Bills. We had a lot of fun with this week’s menu. adding a few new options that celebrate this incredible rivalry with the Chiefs and their star-studded fans,” Delaware North General Manager Andy Altomare said, per WKBW.

While Swift was in attendance for last week’s playoff game in Kansas City between the Chiefs and Miami Dolphins, it’s unclear whether the pop star will be traveling to Buffalo for the marquee matchup of the weekend.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be playing in his first playoff road game Sunday as Kansas City looks to get to the AFC championship game for the sixth straight year.

“The Bills are a great challenge,” Mahomes said, per ESPN. “I think everybody understands that they’ve gotten my number a lot of times. We’ve been lucky enough to get them in the playoffs, but they beat us earlier this year. So, we understand that we’re going to have to play our best football to win the game, especially at their place, but it’s not about ending someone’s season for us.

“It’s about just advancing, trying to find a way to survive and advance and get to the next round, and whatever that takes this weekend, we’re going to try to do and try to go out there and win a football game.”

Buffalo defeated Kansas City in Week 14 of the 2023 regular season, and the Bills are riding a six-game winning streak into Sunday’s matchup.

“They’ve been at the top of the mountain, they know what it takes to get there,” Allen said after Wednesday’s walk-through practice, per the Bills’ website. “We’ve yet to do that. As a competitor, as a player, to be in a situation like this is something that you dream about.”