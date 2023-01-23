Bills’ Sean McDermott addresses Stefon Diggs’ abrupt locker room exit after loss to Bengals

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs let his frustrations show during Sunday’s divisional round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, vocalizing that to quarterback Josh Allen on the sideline late in the game before eventually making a quick exit from Highmark Stadium.

Reports after the game indicated that Diggs attempted to leave the locker room with his things before the coaches addressed the team but was stopped by practice squad running back Duke Johnson.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott was asked after the game about Diggs’ rush to leave the stadium and commended the three-time Pro Bowl wideout’s passion.

BILLS' STEFON DIGGS, WHO WAS FRUSTRATED WITH JOSH ALLEN ON SIDELINE, BOLTS FROM LOCKER ROOM AFTER LOSS: REPORT

“He’s a competitive guy and that’s what makes him good, is what you saw. He’s very competitive, like we all are. We work extremely hard at these jobs to be the best we can possibly be and it hurts. I wouldn’t want a guy that it doesn’t hurt,” McDermott said during his postgame presser.

“He put it all on the line out there. We put it all out on the line and tonight it wasn’t good enough and that’s the part that stings.”

McDermott clarified that Diggs was in the locker room when he finally spoke to the team.

“He was in there when I addressed the team and that’s what matters most.”

The Bengals return to the AFC Championship for the second consecutive year for the first time in franchise history after a 27-10 rout of the former Super Bowl favorites.

“I’m proud of them even though this hurts. Proud of them in the way they handled themselves with class this year in the ups and downs and adversity they faced, and I think they’ll take that with them, but for right now this stings,” McDermott added.

“I wish it was a different result.”