Bills star Stefon Diggs posts cryptic message amid free agency frenzy

Stefon Diggs is back in the headlines this offseason after posting a cryptic message on social media casting more doubt on his future with the Buffalo Bills.

In the midst of the free agency frenzy, Diggs posted a message on X saying he was “Ready for watever.”

Some users on social media also pointed out that he had changed his photo at the top of his page to a picture of him waving goodbye.

The message follows comments Diggs made during the Pro Bowl last month when he said he was unsure whether he would remain with the Bills next season.

“I don’t know. I feel like as far as with the money and all that type of stuff, I can’t control none of that,” he said during an interview with the NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe.

“It’s a long offseason in front of me. As far as the future, I don’t have any surprises for you right now.”

BILLS MAKE MAJOR ROSTER MOVES IN CAP-CUTTING FRENZY BEFORE 2024 SEASON

The relationship between Diggs and the Bills has been a focus since late last season, which carried into the start of offseason training. Diggs was noticeably absent from the start of the Bills’ mandatory minicamp, which head coach Sean McDermott later clarified that Diggs was excused from.

In a press conference with the media at the time, Diggs declined to talk specifics but said that the issues had seemingly been resolved.

“Everything that needed to be said was said, and we talked it out as men. Everybody involved,” Diggs said. “It’s all water under the bridge, and now we’re back to work.”

But after another disappointing playoff run and concerns about productivity, it would appear that there are still some lingering issues.

According to NBC Sports, Diggs’ 2024 salary from a four-year, $96 million contract extension signed in 2022 becomes fully guaranteed this weekend, which will count $27.8 million against the cap this season.

