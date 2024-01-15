Bills-Steelers playoff matchup to kick off Monday, NY Gov Hochul assures

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul assured NFL fans on Sunday that the playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers will go on despite the snowstorm that struck the area over the weekend.

The game was moved to Monday evening as the storm rolled through on Saturday. The game was originally set for Sunday afternoon.

“Game time on Monday, weather conditions will be very cold. They’ll be in the teens, and even wind-chill factors as low as zero, maybe to 9 degrees, but that’s going to be very, very cold,” Hochul said at a news conference on Sunday. “But this will be without the danger of the winds and the blinding snow and the hazardous traffic conditions for those as they traveled to the stadium or leaving based on current predictions.”

“So, that is a better dynamic, by far better dynamic, than we would’ve had today. I’m not saying it’s going to be pleasant, but conditions won’t be life-threatening either.”

Hochul posted a video of what the Bills’ hometown of Orchard Park, New York, looked like at game time.

“No visibility and dangerously high winds,” she wrote on X.

The Orchard Park area saw 9 inches of snow come through, according to the Buffalo News. Erie County was still under a travel ban because of the dangerous conditions.

The Steelers landed in Buffalo earlier Sunday.

According to the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle, wind gusts could reach up to 25 mph. Temperatures are expected to be as high as 19 degrees and as low as 10 degrees.

