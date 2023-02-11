Bills’ Stefon Diggs on playoff loss to Bengals: ‘We just didn’t look like a team’

The Buffalo Bills won’t be playing in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, and wide receiver Stefon Diggs is still trying to wrap his around the team’s early playoff exit.

Following Buffalo’s blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional playoffs, a frustrated Diggs reportedly attempted to leave the stadium before the coaches addressed the team but was stopped by practice squad running back Duke Johnson.

It was the second consecutive year that Buffalo failed to advance to the AFC Championship Game.

Following the loss, Diggs went back and watched the film, trying to understand what went wrong.

“I watched the game after the game on my iPad,” Diggs told The Buffalo News on Friday. “I watched the game like five times, just to see what kind of really happened, and I still didn’t draw an answer as to why it happened the way it did.

“We just didn’t look like a team, we didn’t look like we had any juice. It just looked like a different team, and it just didn’t make any sense to me.”

It was a tumultuous end to the season for the Bills, as the team had to deal with the medical emergency surrounding Damar Hamlin, who suffered an on-field cardiac arrest against the Bengals in Week 17.

But for a team that started the 2022 season as one of the favorites to win a Super Bowl, the abrupt end to the year stung.

“I don’t know how much we will talk about it, or how much we will visit it,” Diggs told The Buffalo News when discussing the playoff loss. “But it was just like … it was rough.”

When asked about Diggs’ rush to leave the stadium following the loss to the Bengals that ended their season, head coach Sean McDermott lauded the wideout’s competitive spirit.

“He’s a competitive guy, and that’s what makes him good, is what you saw. He’s very competitive, like we all are. We work extremely hard at these jobs to be the best we can possibly be, and it hurts. I wouldn’t want a guy that it doesn’t hurt,” McDermott said during his postgame presser.

“He put it all on the line out there. We put it all out on the line, and tonight it wasn’t good enough, and that’s the part that stings.”

