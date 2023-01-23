Bills’ Stefon Diggs, who was frustrated with Josh Allen on sideline, bolts from locker room after loss: report

In the final minutes of the Buffalo Bills‘ loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at home on Sunday, it was clear that star wide receiver Stefon Diggs was not too happy with quarterback Josh Allen.

The 27-10 loss didn’t produce Allen’s best effort, as the score clearly indicates. He finished 25 of 42 in the snowy Buffalo weather for 265 yards with no touchdown passes and one interception. His lone touchdown of the day was on the ground.

Diggs saw 10 targets from Allen to lead the Bills, but he caught just four of them for 35 yards. There were times when Allen just missed what looked to be big plays to Diggs, but the receiver’s frustration came after the second-to-last drive of the game when the Bills turned it over on downs.

Down 17, one would think Diggs would be targeted by Allen, as has been the case all season long. But Allen looked at Diggs just once on that 10-play drive, which resulted in an incompletion, as B.J. Hill batted the intended pass down at the line of scrimmage.

On 4th-and-6, Allen also scrambled out to his right to extend the drive, and it appeared Diggs was open a bit in the end zone. Instead, Allen threw it to Gabriel Davis, who dropped a 3rd-and-2 pass earlier in the game which killed the previous drive, and he couldn’t haul it in.

That’s when Diggs appeared to say some words to Allen on the sideline, throwing his arms in the air while the quarterback ignored him and looked at his tablet.

If that wasn’t enough, Diggs also reportedly booked it out of the Bills’ locker room before many came down the tunnel after the final whistle blew. According to The Athletic, it was practice squad running back Duke Johnson, an NFL veteran, that stopped Diggs from leaving the stadium.

Diggs did end up returning to the Bills’ locker room, but not for long.

Head coach Sean McDermott noted that Diggs was present for his post-game speech to the team prior to leaving.

It’s no secret Diggs is ultra-competitive, and at times, that boils over. Buffalo was the favorite in this contest, given the conditions, the Bengals being banged up on their offensive line and the fact that the offense is one of the best in football.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals thought otherwise, though, and made it clear they are a force in the AFC, returning to the championship for the second year in a row for the first time in franchise history.

For the Bills, it’s the second year in a row that they fell in the AFC divisional round, as they were on the wrong side of a legendary game played in Kansas City last season. Travis Kelce’s overtime touchdown was the game-winner in the back-and-forth offensive onslaught that the NFL world witnessed.

But make no mistake, Diggs and Allen are a dynamic duo that the league still fears. And Diggs isn’t going anywhere as he’s set for free agency in 2028.