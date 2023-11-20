Bills’ Taylor Rapp leaves game in ambulance after suffering scary neck injury

Buffalo Bills defensive back Taylor Rapp appeared to suffer a devastating injury Sunday evening as the team went up against the New York Jets.

Rapp suffered the injury in the second quarter. He collided with teammate Taron Johnson as the two were trying to tackle Jets running back Breece Hall. The safety initially started to walk away from the play but went down near the sideline in pain.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The game was paused with about 1:18 left in the half as trainers and medical personnel came out to check on him. An ambulance then came to take him off of the field. He was loaded onto a backboard and put into the back of the vehicle. He was moving his fingers while he was being put into the ambulance.

The team said Rapp suffered a neck injury and would not return to the game. Johnson suffered a concussion on the play and was ruled out as well.

CHARGERS’ JOEY BOSA IN TEARS AFTER SUFFERING FOOT INJURY IN LOSS TO PACKERS

Rapp, 25, signed with the Bills in the offseason after he started his career with the Los Angeles Rams. He was the backup to Micah Hyde on the roster.

Buffalo has been through a number of injuries this season. Tre’Davious White, Matt Milano and Kaiir Elam were among the defenders who have been placed on IR this season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Entering Sunday’s game, Rapp recorded 25 tackles and a half-sack.