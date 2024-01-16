Bills tell fans to dress accordingly for Wild Card game against Steelers as snow remains in seats

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Highmark Stadium is ready for some wintery football on Monday afternoon, as the blizzard that rolled through the Buffalo area has cleared — at least on the turf itself.

The Buffalo Bills thanked the massive snow removal crews that worked tirelessly since Sunday to discard as much snow from the stadium as possible, especially on the field. The turf at Highmark looked in great condition ahead of the Wild Card Round matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Still, the stands are covered with snow, so the Bills made an announcement for those trekking to watch their hometown Bills.

“A reminder to all fans attending today’s game, please dress appropriately for the cold weather including waterproof boots and pants,” the Bills posted on X.

Snow in the stands is nothing new to Buffalonians, though, as there’s been multiple games, especially at this point in the season, where snowy conditions needed to be played through. These are some of the most loyal fans in the entire NFL, so the snow shouldn’t scare them away from filling up the seats.

Just think: Some of the snow removal crew, which consisted of fans that were paid $20 an hour to help, were seen sliding down chutes in the stands shirtless as the snow continued to pour over Highmark Stadium.

The game had to be rescheduled to Monday due to the storm that rolled through the Buffalo area on Saturday. It was originally set for Sunday at 1 p.m.

“Game time on Monday, weather conditions will be very cold. They’ll be in the teens, and even wind-chill factors as low as zero, maybe to 9 degrees, but that’s going to be very, very cold,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said at a news conference on Sunday. “But this will be without the danger of the winds and the blinding snow and the hazardous traffic conditions for those as they traveled to the stadium or leaving based on current predictions.

“So, that is a better dynamic, by far better dynamic, than we would’ve had today. I’m not saying it’s going to be pleasant, but conditions won’t be life-threatening either.”

According to the Buffalo News, Orchard Park, the home of Highmark Stadium, saw 9 inches of snow come through. Erie County was under a travel ban because of dangerous conditions as of Sunday night.

But the sun is out now and Bills fans are ready to see quarterback Josh Allen and the rest of the team defend their home turf against the Steelers, who ripped off a few wins before the regular season completed to secure the final seed in the AFC.