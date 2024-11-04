Bills’ Tyler Bass sets new career high with 61-yard field goal to beat Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins were deadlocked at 27 apiece late in the fourth quarter because Bills kicker Tyler Bass had missed an extra point earlier in the game.

But Bass made up for that when he drilled a new career-long field goal from 61 yards out with five seconds left to give Buffalo a 30-27 victory over its AFC East rival.

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins’ offense put the pressure on Josh Allen and his squad after scoring a touchdown on an 11-play, 81-yard drive, as the lefty found Jaylen Waddle in the end zone.

Jason Sanders’ extra point would tie the game, leaving Allen with just over 90 seconds to play in the game. And this one appeared to be pegged for overtime after Allen couldn’t connect on a deep ball to Keon Coleman on third-and-9.

However, a crucial penalty was called on Dolphins safety Jordan Poyer, the former captain in Buffalo, for unnecessary roughness, which gave the Bills 15 extra yards and a first down with less than one minute to play.

But the 58-yard field goal line, which was Bass’s previous career high, wasn’t reached after Allen couldn’t find Dalton Kincaid down the field for what would’ve been a large gain and a much easier field goal.

However, when Bass stepped into the kick, he wasn’t thinking about the previous miss on the 33-yard extra point. Instead, he absolutely drilled the 61-yarder and celebrated accordingly with five seconds left.

The Dolphins attempted a desperation lateral play, but Waddle was tackled by Greg Rosseau to seal the win for the Bills.

Buffalo started off slow in this game despite being a team that averaged 38 points per game at home before kickoff on Sunday. They were down 10-6 at halftime, unable to get going until the second half.

That’s when Allen started to turn it up, as he found Mack Hollins for his first touchdown pass of the game. Then, Ray Davis, the rookie running back, broke out a 63-yard catch-and-run to increase Buffalo’s offensive production.

Finally, Allen’s third touchdown pass of the game was a small flip to Quintin Morris from two yards out. Allen finished 25-of-39 for 235 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

Meanwhile, Tagovailoa was very efficient, going 25-of-28 for 231 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, with Tyreek Hill accounting for 80 of those yards on just four catches.

De’Von Achane also scored on both the ground and through the air, as he racked up 121 yards from scrimmage on the day.

De'Von Achane also scored on both the ground and through the air, as he racked up 121 yards from scrimmage on the day.