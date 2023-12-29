Bills’ Von Miller breaks silence on domestic violence allegations

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller broke his silence on the domestic violence allegations against him and called the accusations “100% false.”

Miller was arrested on Nov. 30 in Dallas. He told reporters that he and his girlfriend “have problems just like any couple does” but denied doing anything that was alleged.

“It’s overblown. I’ve got the right people on the job,” he said. “I know who I am. I know my character. I know the type of person that I am. I know me and my girlfriend’s relationship.”

Miller, 34, faces a charge of third-degree felony assault of a pregnant woman. If he’s convicted on the charges, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

He’s accused of putting his hands on the neck of the woman, pulling out a chunk of her hair and throwing her onto a couch. He and the woman have been together for seven years, according to police. The woman was treated for minor injuries, including bruising on her neck.

“All of it is incorrect,” he added. “You know, it’s not a funny situation, but all of it is incorrect and all of it is untrue. The only thing that is true is we do have a third son on the way.”

The NFL has been investigating the allegations. The Bills have continued to let him play.

Miller has been with the Bills since 2022 after signing a six-year, $120 million deal. His 2022 season was cut short after 11 games due to a torn ACL.

He is the NFL’s active leader in sacks with 123.5. He’s played with the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams over the course of his career.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.