Bills’ Von Miller reveals details of knee injury, targets Week 14 return date

The Buffalo Bills have officially ruled out veteran linebacker Von Miller for Thursday night’s game against the New England Patriots as he deals with “lateral meniscus damage” suffered during their Thanksgiving Day victory over the Detroit Lions.

The Bills’ updated injury report on Wednesday officially ruled Miller out with a knee injury after he did not participate in practice this week.

Miller addressed the injury during his podcast, “The Voncast,” on Tuesday, saying he hopes to return for the Bills’ Week 14 matchup vs. the New York Jets.

“I did get hurt. The news is not the best of news, but it’s definitely not the worst of news. It’s kind of like in the middle,” he said.

“I didn’t tear my ACL, that was the huge part of it. I do have some lateral meniscus damage, and it’s going to have to be addressed. But I do feel like I can play through that. Just going to wait a little bit, wait a little bit, let the swelling go down for about seven to 10 days. And hopefully right before the Jets game, I will be back.”

Miller added that he feels confident he’ll be able to battle through the injury, noting that this isn’t his first knee injury.

“I signed up to be a Buffalo Bill for a long time, and I want to do my best for my teammates, and I want to do my best for this organization and the fans, and I want to put myself in a situation to be able to produce and be able to go out there and do what I do each and every week.”

Miller was carted off the sideline after getting injured late in the second quarter when Lions center Frank Ragnow accidentally stepped on his right ankle, causing Miller to awkwardly bend at his knee.

He currently leads Buffalo with eight sacks, which is tied for 10th in the NFL entering this weekend.

“He’s a future Hall of Famer for a reason,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said this week. “That said, we’ve got to move forward this week. And the person or the people responsible to step in and step up have got to do the job, and that’s the way it goes.”

