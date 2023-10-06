Bills’ Von Miller says ‘safe bet’ he’ll make his return in game against Jaguars in London

Buffalo Bills star linebacker Von Miller is officially listed as questionable for the team’s Week 5 matchup in London.

But the eight-time Pro Bowler appears confident he will suit up for the highly anticipated game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“I think it’s a safe bet that I’ll be out there,” Miller told reporters in London this week. He added that there is a “94 1/2 %” chance he will play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Miller was a limited participant in both Wednesday and Thursday’s practices. He suffered an ACL injury in November during a game against the Detroit Lions that required surgery.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott was not quite as confident Miller would be on the field this weekend but seemed pleased the edge rusher made it through practice.

“I think the biggest thing is the first day when you’re coming off an injury like that, you want to get through it,” McDermott said. “I applaud him for making it through that first practice because that’s a milestone in and of itself because of the months and months and the hours of rehab. So, I think that’s really where we’re at. I think day two was better than day one. He looked like he was getting more comfortable.”

BILLS-JAGUARS GAME IN LONDON PROMPTS NY GOV KATHY HOCHUL TO EXTEND PERMIT DEADLINE FOR EARLY ALCOHOL SALES

Even if Miller is able to return on a limited basis, his presence would likely provide a boost to Buffalo’s defense. The Bills defense has recently been dealt injuries to key players, including cornerback Tre’Davious White and defensive end Greg Rousseau.

McDermott had earlier said it was “one day at a time” with Miller, but the 13-year veteran was far more optimistic in a session with reporters in which he voiced various accents he’s encountered in his prior visits to the country.

Miller expressed excitement about playing an NFL game across the pond.

“I am excited to play American football in front this crowd,” said Miller, the league’s active leader in sacks.

Miller envisions playing “a couple of snaps and try to contribute,” which likely would come in 3rd-and-long or obvious pass situations.

“I have so much respect for this sport. You just can’t jump right in. I expect to just put my toe in a little bit and then work my way out to the deep end and start swimming,” Miller said. “I’m sure it will take some time for me to get where I want to be.”

Per NFL rules, Miller opened a three-week window in which he’s allowed to practice before he’s required to be activated or returned to the injured list.

Rousseau had two sacks in Buffalo’s blowout win over the Miami Dolphins but hasn’t practiced this week. He has three sacks on the season and one forced fumble.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Jags have been in the United Kingdom for a week for back-to-back games in London, a first for an NFL team.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.