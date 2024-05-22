Billy Horschel shares inspiring message in honor of wife’s 8-year sobriety anniversary

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Billy Horschel shared a powerful message on social media Tuesday in honor of his wife’s eight-year sobriety journey in hopes of encouraging others in a similar situation to reach out for help.

The eight-time PGA Tour winner posted a video to X celebrating his wife Brittany’s milestone but also took the opportunity to raise awareness about the struggles of addiction.

“Today is a special day in the Horschel household. It’s May 21, and it’s Brittany’s eight-year sobriety date,” he began.

“It’s truly amazing to see what her life has become, how she has changed as a person – become an unbelievable mother, become an unbelievable support system to me.

“I know there’s a lot of people out there struggling with addiction, and you can’t see the light at the end of the tunnel, you don’t think you can get sober, you don’t think there’s anyone out there that may care for you or love you enough to help you through the journey – but there is. There are people out there.”

Horschel and his wife launched the Horschel Family Foundation last year with the goal of investing in communities by partnering with organizations “that inspire hope, provide healing, promote health and honor our soldiers.”

“If you are struggling with some form of addiction, please reach out to people because people want to help,” Horschel added. “People want to help you, people want to see you achieve a better life, a more happy, healthy life, a more successful life.”

Brittany Horschel opened up publicly for the first time about her battle with alcoholism in 2017. It was after the one-year anniversary of her sobriety that she spoke about her journey and the decision to take action.

“One year ago, I began a journey to a healthy me; mentally and physically,” she wrote in a post on X at the time. “I will keep this simple, ‘I am an alcoholic.’ I say that now without shame. Admitting that to myself, family and friends has saved my life and my marriage.”

Their foundation announced plans for a new wellness space on social media and was raising funds Tuesday “in honor of Brittany & her journey.”

