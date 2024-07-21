Billy Horschel steals the show at British Open, surges to top of the leaderboard in harsh conditions

Heavy rain and winds weren’t enough to derail American golfer Billy Horschel, who took a one-stroke lead in the lead-up to The Open Championship final at Royal Troon Saturday with his 2-under 69.

The eight-time PGA Tour winner is looking for his first victory at a major, and with a 4-under score after three days of golf, his odds are looking pretty good.

“I’ve worked my entire life to be in this position,” Horschel said after the round.

“I’ve been in the lead many times going into a final round. Obviously, this is a major, it means a little bit more. We all know that. We know what this means to everyone. I know what it means to my legacy in the game of golf and what I want to do and accomplish, but I’m excited to be here.

“I wanted to be here my entire life,” he added, “I’m finally here. I’m embracing it.”

This is Horschel’s first time with a 54-hole lead in a major. Only once before has he even dealt with the Sunday pressure of a major in the 2013 U.S. Open at Merion, where he started two shots behind and tied for fourth.

But not everyone managed to play through the rough conditions. Shane Lowry, who entered the day on top of the leaderboard, stumbled on the back nine to finish with a 6-over 77.

“There’s no doubt I’m going to go out there tomorrow thinking I can win the tournament,” Lowry said after the round. “But it’s just hard right now. Ten minutes ago, I had to putt for par on the 18th green, and I’m here talking to you guys now trying to figure out how I shot 77 in my own head.”

Lowry played the final 11 holes at 7-over, starting with a double bogey on the eighth hole. One last bogey on the 18th left him three behind.

Early tee times before the rain and wind picked up allowed Thriston Lawrence and Sam Burns to make the most of the front nine. They sit tied for second heading into the final day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

