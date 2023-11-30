Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson addresses Corey Perry dismissal, denies ‘disgusting’ rumors

Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson held a press conference Tuesday following news the club had moved to terminate the contract of Stanley Cup champion and assistant captain Corey Perry.

The move followed an internal investigation that found he engaged in “unacceptable” conduct that violated the NHL Standard Player Contract and the club’s policies.

During his 10-minute appearance, Davidson offered few details about the mysterious circumstances that led to the veteran’s abrupt dismissal from the team.

He did address rumors that have been circulating on social media for days tying Perry’s dismissal to an alleged incident involving the family member of a Blackhawks player, which Davidson called “disgusting.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“As this is an individual personal matter, I will not be able to disclose any details related to the initial reporting, investigation or the findings,” Davidson said.

“However, I do want to be very clear on this one point: This does not involve any players or their families, and anything that suggests otherwise, or anyone that suggests otherwise, is wildly inaccurate, and frankly, it’s disgusting.”

Perry, 38, last played for Chicago Nov. 19 against the Buffalo Sabres. He has not made an appearance since.

Davidson explained the team learned of the incident while in Columbus but declined to talk about specifics, describing the incident as an “individual personnel matter” and a “workplace matter.”

FROM OUTKICK: FLORIDA PANTHERS, OTTAWA SENATORS RACK UP 167 PENALTY MINUTES, 13 EJECTIONS

The Blackhawks released a statement Tuesday confirming that Perry had been placed on unconditional waivers, and if he cleared waivers, the team would move to terminate his contract.

“After an internal investigation, the Chicago Blackhawks have determined that Corey Perry has engaged in conduct that is unacceptable and in violation both of the terms of his Standard Player’s Contract and the Blackhawks’ internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments. As such, Corey Perry has been placed on unconditional waivers. In the event Mr. Perry clears waivers, we intend to terminate his contract effective immediately.”

BLACKHAWKS WAIVE COREY PERRY AFTER ‘UNACCEPTABLE’ CONDUCT

Davidson said both the NHL and the NHLPA were aware of the incident but that it was a team decision to cut ties with Perry because it was a “team incident.”

Little is known about the circumstances that have led to Perry’s dismissal, but sources told ESPN he traveled with the team to Columbus last week, and there was an incident involving a team employee.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Perry was acquired in a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning in the offseason. He signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the expectation he would be an experienced leader for the team.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.