Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson has fun with interviewer who doesn’t recognize him ahead of 2023 NHL Draft

Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson has a big night in Nashville on Wednesday despite everyone knowing exactly what he’s going to do with the first overall pick he was awarded via the NHL Draft lottery.

The Connor Bedard era is about to be underway when the Blackhawks get on the clock to start the 2023 NHL Draft, which kicks off Wednesday night. Fans were already seen all over Music City in custom Bedard jerseys in preparation for the pick to become official.

But Davidson decided to have a little fun with a local Nashville hockey channel, Penalty Box Radio, when he was asked to do an interview about the NHL before the draft.

Here’s the catch: The interviewer had no clue he was talking to the Blackhawks’ GM. He thought he was just a random hockey fan.

“Kyle from Chicago,” Davidson said when asked to introduce himself.

The end of the interview was the best bit, though, as Davidson was asked if he believed the league rigged the draft in favor of the Blackhawks. It’s been a conspiracy theory since the lottery results came out.

“No,” Davidson said while looking at the camera.

He was then prodded by the interviewer who said, “You seem pretty confident.”

“I’m very confident,” he responded with a smile.

The interview in its entirety was hilarious, too, as Davidson was asked to rank on a scale of 1 to 10 what his hockey knowledge was.

“Probably like – I didn’t play professionally or anything – so probably like a 4. Fan of the sport. Some people say I don’t know that much,” he said jokingly.

Davidson was also asked if there was one change he’d like to make in the league.

“I think it’s pretty awesome,” he said. “I don’t really have a specific change. I love the game, love where it’s at, love the players that are in the game. It’s all good to me.”

Penalty Box Radio figured it out later that Davidson was the man in front of the mic, but the lack of knowledge there made for some great content.