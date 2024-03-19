Blake Snell lands with Giants on 2-year deal after long free agency: reports

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

One of the top remaining free agents in MLB is off the market.

Blake Snell, the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, is heading to the San Francisco Giants, according to multiple reports.

Snell is signing a two-year deal worth $62 million, though there is an opt-out after the first season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Snell’s presence in free agency with spring training well underway was alarming to some in the baseball world as he and super agent Scott Boras continued to hold out on deals coming their way.

However, the market just didn’t develop the way they would’ve hoped, even after Snell won his second career Cy Young Award.

His market began to heat up more than it has in months over the past few days, with the Giants at the top of the list. With Robbie Ray on the 60-day IL as he works back from Tommy John surgery, as well as Alex Cobb and Tristan Beck set to miss the beginning of the year, the Giants were always in the market for more starting pitching to go along with ace Logan Webb and Kyle Harrison.

TREVOR BAUER TO FACE YANKEES IN EXHIBITION GAME WITH MEXICAN LEAGUE TEAM

Snell should fit well in the rotation, though it’s unknown when that will be as the season starts in just a couple of weeks.

The Houston Astros were also among those reportedly showing interest in Snell, though they were considered long shots to sign him. They reportedly “balked” at Snell’s asking price, which was a $60 million guaranteed over two years that includes an opt-out after this upcoming season.

The New York Yankees, also in the market for a rotation arm after Gerrit Cole will miss the start of the season, reportedly moved on from Snell as well.

It’s unknown if this Giants deal includes the opt-out, but the money is right where he wanted it. If Snell feels he can clean up with a longer-term deal in free agency after the 2024 season, he has the ability to do so with this pact.

Snell, who won the Cy Young with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018, posted a 2.25 ERA in 32 starts with 234 strikeouts to a league-leading 99 walks in 180 innings last season for the San Diego Padres.

The 31-year-old features a nasty pitch mix, which includes a mid-90s fastball and a sweeping curveball that had a 56.3% whiff rate last season with a 33.5 put-away percentage, meaning hitters were fooled when it was thrown at a high rate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Giants need all the help they can get in the NL West, where they have to face the star-studded Los Angeles Dodgers, Snell’s old Padres squad and the reigning NL-champion Arizona Diamondbacks.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.