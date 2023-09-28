Blazers trading seven-time All-Star Damian Lillard to Milwaukee Bucks in three-team deal: report

Damian Lillard is leaving the only NBA city he’s ever called home.

Lillard is being traded from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Milwaukee Bucks as part of a three-team deal, according to ESPN.

As part of the trade, Portland will acquire Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, a 2029 unprotected Milwaukee first-round draft pick, and unprotected Milwaukee swap rights in 2028 and 2030, per the ESPN report.

The Phoenix Suns land Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson in the deal.

Portland is expected to engage in trade talks with contending teams for Holiday, according to ESPN.

The trade comes nearly three months after Lillard requested a trade out of Portland, the franchise with which he has spent the first 11 years of his NBA career.

The Trail Blazers have struggled since making the Western Conference Finals during the 2018-19 season, missing out on the playoffs the past two seasons.

While the Miami Heat had been rumored to be Lillard’s preferred destination, Portland general manager Joe Cronin was adamant that he would make a trade that was best for the organization moving forward.

“I think what I’ve learned more than anything is patience is critical. Don’t be reactive, don’t jump at things to seemingly solve a problem,” Cronin said in July. “I think the teams that have ended up in the most positive situations post-trade have been the ones that have been really diligent in taking their time and not been impulsive, or the teams that really kept their urgency under control.

“So, I think that’s how my approach has been with this and will be with this. We’re going to be patient. We’re going to do what’s best for our team. We’re going to see how this lands and if it takes months, it takes months.”

Milwaukee is coming off a shocking first-round exit from the NBA Playoffs in April when the Heat eliminated the Bucks in five games.

Head coach Mike Budenholzer was fired after the season and replaced by former Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin.

The Bucks are set to open the 2023-24 NBA season on Oct. 26 against the Philadelphia 76ers.