Bloody Kentucky Derby brawl video goes viral after spectator suffers apparent eye injury

Despite 15-1 odds, Mage surged late in the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby to emerge victorious at Churchill Downs over the weekend.

But the highly anticipated event was marred with controversy with the death of seven horses leading up to the race. The spectators at Churchill Downs also had to deal with some issues.

A video circulated on social media showing a fight between spectators. At one point, the video shows a man with a bloody eye.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Even after he suffered the eye injury, the unidentified man in the video manages to throw a punch. He is then immediately hit in the face again before someone standing nearby pulls him away.

HORSE DEATH TOLL INCREASES TO SEVEN AT CHURCHILL DOWNS, SPARKING MORE CONTROVERSY AT THE KENTUCKY DERBY

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

Later in the video, two other fans are seen grappling before a woman wearing a yellow hat begins throwing punches.

Even when she gets entangled, the woman is not deterred. She decides to start using her legs and begins kicking, screaming, “I hate you.”

At one point, a male wearing a brown tie walks over and begins shouting at one of the men who had been involved in the scuffle as he lay on the ground.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It is unclear what exactly sparked the fight. The condition of the man with the bloody eye is unknown.