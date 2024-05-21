Blue Jays fan reveals nasty bump, black eye after getting hit with Bo Bichette’s 110mph foul ball

A Toronto Blue Jays fan is seeking some sort of reward for getting hit by a 110 mph foul ball off the bat of shortstop Bo Bichette during a recent game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Liz McGuire posted to her X account, showing she suffered a nasty black eye, which was a large forehead bump prior to the swelling going down, and it allegedly came from the Bichette foul ball.

“Hey @Bluejays,” the post began. “I got my face mashed in by a 110mph foul off Bo Bichette’s bat. I didn’t even get the ball. I even stayed till the end of the game. Any way you can hook a girl up?”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

MLB fans flooded McGuire’s comments, with many wondering why someone would take the ball away from her after being hit.

“Bro you got hit with it and someone took the ball from you??” one commentator said, to which McGuire simply responded, “Yep.”

Many others were worried about McGuire’s health, asking if she got the large bump and black eye checked out.

SHOHEI OHTANI BOOED BY BLUE JAYS FANS IN FIRST TRIP TO TORONTO SINCE PLANE FIASCO, ANSWERS WITH HOME RUN

“Yeah I went to st mikes [St. Michael’s Hospital] after the game to get assessed/face x-rays,” she responded.

McGuire also noted in the comments she doesn’t think “I could’ve stopped” the ball “even if I tried.”

At the time of writing, McGuire’s post generated 8.6 million views on X.

“Please tell me the @BlueJays are doing something for this incredible young woman?” another X user wrote. “If not, THEY NEED TO DO BETTER!”

Another added: “That’s not how you’d prefer to leave a baseball game. Hopefully the Jays will show you some love after that.”

MLB has made it a mandate for protective netting to be put up on the baselines as there have been injuries even more serious than McGuire’s from past foul balls and bats accidentally thrown into the stands.

However, the netting only goes so high, and the unfortunate reality is hard-hit balls off these major leaguers’ bats can still hurt fans, which is why every stadium implores spectators to have a watchful eye at all times.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McGuire was unfortunately in the wrong place at the wrong time, and luckily it isn’t a more serious injury.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.