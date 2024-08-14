Blue Jays’ George Springer screams at umpire after ejection, needs to be held back

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer lost his mind on home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez after he was ejected in the seventh inning of the Los Angeles Angels game.

Springer faced off against Angels pitcher Kenny Rosenberg in the top of the seventh inning. On a 1-2 count, Rosenberg’s pitch was low and inside and called a ball. Springer started to walk to first base as if the pitch had struck him in the foot.

The Blue Jays used a replay review to challenge the call. The replay suggested that Springer was hit on the right foot. However, officials determined he wasn’t hit.

Springer started to complain and was ejected. But that was just the start of the fireworks. Toronto manager John Schneider came out to protest the call as well.

Springer needed to be held back by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and first-base coach Mark Budzinski.

“I know the rule. He knows the rule. I was just kind of in shock at that call,” Springer said after the 6-1 victory. “If you argue the call on that situation, it’s an automatic ejection. I get it.”

Springer said Gonzalez initially told him that he could not clearly see the play because of the angle Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe took to block the ball in the dirt. MLB told the AP that replay official Adrian Johnson couldn’t definitely determine that Springer’s foot was struck.

Springer said he voiced his frustration with the outcome and was ejected, which led to his eruption.

“I’ve got to be better. There’s kids in the stands, and I don’t want my sons to see me get that mad,” he said, adding that he knew the ball struck him in the foot.

Springer is hitting .221 with 14 home runs and 44 RBI this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

