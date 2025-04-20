Blue Jays’ Jose Berrios confronts Mariners’ Cal Raleigh who he believed was stealing his signs

Tensions were high as benches cleared for the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners on Saturday night.

The reason was Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios confronted Mariners slugger Cal Raleigh, who the former believed was telling his teammates what pitches were coming while he was on base.

Berrios and Raleigh were passing one another when an inning came to an end, and the pitcher was clearly saying his piece to the catcher, which led to both of them needing to be held back by their teammates.

Benches cleared as they continued to jaw back and forth, but nothing physical ever came of the altercation.

After the game, Berrios explained why he felt he had to say something to Raleigh.

“I don’t react that way very often,” Berrios said. “I’m a quiet and chill guy. But when some people are trying to fight with us in the field, I don’t respect that. I don’t like that.”

Meanwhile, Raleigh denied ever relaying pitches to his teammates.

“I’d want my pitchers doing the same thing,” Raleigh said when asked about Berrios’ words. “If somebody thought they were tipping, I’d want them to say something. Just how it is. Competitive baseball game. People are right in the heart of it.”

While Berrios wasn’t happy, his manager knows that stealing signs, in legal fashion, is totally “fair game.”

“Teams do it. We get it,” John Schneider explained. “In the heat of the moment, you get a little bit fired up. I didn’t think the benches needed to clear. There was nothing crazy going on. But I like when our guys are sticking up for themselves.”

The Mariners ended up defeating the Blue Jays, 8-4. Raleigh went 2-for-3 with two RBI, one run scored and three walks.

Berrios finished his six innings of work allowing four hits, four walks, and three earned runs.

