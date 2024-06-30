Blue Jays pitcher avoids serious injury after getting hit with 101.6-mph Aaron Judge comebacker

Chris Bassitt’s Saturday afternoon got off to a rough start.

In the first inning, the Toronto Blue Jays right-hander was facing Aaron Judge, and Judge promptly ripped a 101.6-mph line drive right up the middle into Bassitt’s forearm.

Judge reached first and immediately glanced over to the mound, knowing the potential damage he could do with one swing of the bat.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bassitt was immediately checked by manager John Schneider and a trainer and threw a couple of warmup pitches, the first a bit errant.

But he stayed in the game, sporting a huge welt on his arm.

VIEW ON X

Not only did he get out of a first-and-second, no-out jam, but he gave the struggling Jays a strong outing.

He kept the Yanks scoreless until the fifth inning, when Judge ripped an RBI single (at 110.3 mph).

YANKEES TEAMMATES HAVE TENSE MOMENTS AMID LOSING SKID, WHICH TURNS INTO OFFENSIVE OUTBURST

Bassitt tossed six innings of one-run, eight-strikeout ball. So, he clearly wasn’t affected. When he departed the game, the Jays were up, 8-1.

He entered the afternoon with a 3.45 ERA, co-acing alongside Jose Berrios. Bassitt has been in the top 10 in Cy Young Award voting in three of the last four seasons.

In his last 11 starts, he has a 2.28 ERA. In his last eight, it’s 1.65.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s been a tough season for Toronto. The Blue Jays are in last place in the AL East despite several stars on the roster.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.