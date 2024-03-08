Blue Jays pitcher Erik Swanson shares positive update nearly 2 weeks after 4-year-old son was struck by SUV

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Nearly two weeks after his 4-year-old son was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition after being struck by a car, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Erik Swanson shared the update everyone was hoping to hear.

Speaking publicly for the first time since the incident on Feb. 25, Swanson told reporters on Thursday that his son, Toby, will be heading back home with his family in the next couple of days.

“I stand here, very happily, telling you that in the next day or two, he should probably be going home,” Swanson said, via MLB.com.

“Just based on the situation, we’re very, very lucky with everything that happened and the outcome of where we’re at now,” he continued. “My wife has been absolutely amazing through this entire process. She is very strong. She’s what a strong, courageous mother should be.”

Toby was struck by a 2024 Ford Expedition being operated by a valet driver near the Opal Sands Resort in Clearwater, Florida, near the team’s spring training home late last month. He was then airlifted to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg in critical condition.

Swanson’s wife, Madison, provided an update on social media days later that Toby was out of ICU.

“Toby is a very charismatic boy. A very courageous boy,” Swanson added Thursday. “He’s strong, tough, very outgoing. I think his personality allowed him to push through a lot of the struggles he’s had to go through the last 10 days and get him through some of those longer days at the hospital. He’s been extremely tough and courageous.”

Swanson thanked hospital staff and first responders and also thanked his teammates, their wives and members of the clubhouse.

“Whether it’s people bringing us meals at night or just calling us, sending us texts, checking on Toby, putting videos together for Toby to watch of the other kids. There’s been an unbelievable amount of support and we are forever grateful for those people,” he said.

Swanson took time away from the team to be with his family, but according to reports, he has since returned to the Blue Jays’ camp.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

