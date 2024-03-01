Blue Jays pitcher Erik Swanson’s son, 4, out of ICU after being struck by car: ‘God is so good’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

The four-year-old son of Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Erik Swanson is out of the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) after being struck by a car near the team’s spring training home and airlifted to a Florida hospital, the MLB player’s wife revealed on social media Wednesday night.

Madison Swanson provided an update on their son, Toby, just days after he was struck by a 2024 Ford Expedition being operated by a valet driver near the Opal Sands Resort in Clearwater on Sunday.

“I don’t have the words, [I don’t know] where to begin. We have been overwhelmed with a huge amount of love and support over the last few days,” Madison said in a post on her Instagram Stories.

“To the people who have reached out in any capacity, we will never be able to express in words how meaningful it has been (we don’t have the mental capacity to reach out to you all) but we see you, we hear you, it is what has gotten our little boy through all of this. The most important update is that Toby is out of the PICU and we are continuing to take it day by day. God is so good and we are so blessed.”

She continued, “We are so grateful for the speedy first responders to the accident, to the pedestrians that helped as we waited the next step, and to the AMAZING staff at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. Someone has truly been watching over my little man.”

Toby was airlifted in critical condition to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg after the incident.

Police said in a news release Tuesday that the driver remained on scene and was cooperating with the investigation. Details on the injuries were not released.

The Blue Jays confirmed that Swanson would be stepping away from the team as his son recovers.

Manager John Schneider expressed his support for Swanson and his family on Tuesday.

“As a dad, I have two boys who are seven and five, and it hits home,” he said. “Baseball is just baseball, you know? You pray. You hope for the best. Thankfully, that has been the case so far. You realize how quickly things can change. You don’t take things for granted.”

Swanson is going into his second season with Toronto and his sixth year in the majors overall. He caught a ceremonial first pitch from Toby before a game in September.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

