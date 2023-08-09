Boat crash that killed high school lacrosse star now subject of criminal investigation

The Cape Cod boat crash that killed one teen and injured another is now the subject of a criminal investigation, authorities said Monday.

Sadie Mauro, who was about to begin her senior year at Dover-Sherborn High School, died at age 17 July 22.

Mauro was part of a state championship lacrosse team in 2021 and 2022 as a midfielder/defender and was committed to playing at Gettysburg College, which won Division III national championships in 2017 and 2018.

The boat Mauro was aboard crashed, and she was ejected after it hit a jetty, authorities said. Coast Guard and local dive teams recovered her body at a nearby beach about 90 minutes after the crash.

Authorities have not released the identity of the person driving the boat, nor have they announced any charges or arrests, according to Boston 25 News.

Detectives with a Massachusetts district attorney’s office, State Police and Dennis Police are investigating.

Mauro and the driver were among six people aboard the boat.

“Sadie’s smile could light up a room. She had a heart of gold and the sweetest spirit,” Dover-Sherborn High School Principal John Smith said. “She had such a strong sense of self and had a love for adventure and anything outdoors. A hardworking student and great athlete, Sadie was genuine and effortlessly kind.”

“The Dover-Sherborn community is strong and is known for its strength and resiliency in the face of unimaginable tragedy. We will continue to support each other in the days and weeks ahead as we surround Sadie’s family, friends and loved ones with care and love,” Dover-Sherborn Public Schools Superintendent Beth McCoy said, via the New York Post. “I will be hugging my children extra tight this evening – I am sure you will do the same.”

The boat was equipped with two 250-horsepower engines and was registered in Alabama.