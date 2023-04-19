Bodycam footage shows Ohio State’s Brian Hartline being helped after ATV crash

Ohio State offensive coordinator and former NFL wide receiver Brian Hartline reportedly admitted that he was drinking prior to crashing his ATV on his property in Delaware, Ohio on Sunday.

Hartline had told medics that he was drinking prior to riding the vehicle, according to multiple reports. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office’s case report obtained by Fox News Digital appeared to have redacted names.

Hartline’s sister, Jaimie, called 911 after which authorities later arrived on scene at 1:22 a.m. Hartline and a man identified as Joshua Gaylor, who was riding with him on the vehicle, were taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bodycam footage from the incident showed deputies attending to Hartline, who appeared to be on the ground after the crash.

Hartline posted on Twitter to assure Ohio State fans and everyone else that he was doing fine.

“I appreciate everyones support,” he tweeted. “I crashed my side by side on my property and have been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. I am doing well.”

OHIO STATE OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR BRIAN HARTLINE INJURED IN ATV CRASH

It is unclear how serious either man’s injuries were, but the Ohio State athletics department said they were “non-life threatening” in a statement.

Hartline has been a part of the Buckeyes’ coaching staff since 2017 when he joined them to coach wide receivers. He worked his way up the ranks, while also being one of the nation’s top recruiters when it comes to the wide receiver position.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day promoted Hartline earlier this year from wide receivers coach to offensive coordinator.

Over the last several years, players like Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Marvin Harrison Jr. and more chose the Buckeyes over the many other offers they received nationwide to continue their football journey. Wilson was also named the NFL’s 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Hartline played in the NFL from 2009-2015, playing most of his years with the Miami Dolphins before spending one year with the Cleveland Browns prior to hanging up his cleats. He was an Ohio State product himself, being selected in the fourth round of the 2009 NFL Draft by Miami.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hartline finished his NFL career with 344 receptions for 4,766 yards and 14 touchdowns over 104 regular-season games.