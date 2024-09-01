Booger McFarland points finger at Clemson’s ‘same stale offense’ amid program’s streak of disappointments

The Clemson Tigers faced a tough test in their season opener.

Head coach Dabo Swiney and the Tigers traveled to Atlanta for Saturday’s matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs — a team that’s won two of the past three College Football Playoff National Championships.

Clemson’s 34-3 loss to the Bulldogs was one of the most lopsided defeats of Swiney’s tenure. The loss sparked numerous questions about the direction of the program, but ESPN college football analyst Booger McFarland shared his thoughts on what he believed has contributed to the Tigers’ shortcomings in recent years.

From McFarland’s point of view, a lack of creativity on the offensive side of the ball has held Clemson back. The Tigers only managed to produce 188 total yards of offense on Saturday.

“I’m afraid to say it’s the same old thing,” McFarland during Saturday’s broadcast. “[There is] no creativity on offense. It’s been the same stale offense for four or five years. … If you’re a Clemson fan, you have to ask yourself, when are we going to change?”

Swiney’s approach to the transfer portal has been widely criticized. McFarland suggested that Swiney’s roster building philosophy would need to change in order for Clemson to have the most competitive roster possible.

“Dabo chooses not to [use the portal], therefore, you’re going to have those lulls in the program,” McFarland said. “And I’m afraid, right now, they have a little bit of a lull.”

Swiney was asked about the transfer portal after the blowout loss.

“People are going to say whatever they want to say,” Swinney said, via ClemsonWire. “It doesn’t matter what I say. People are going to say whatever they’re going to say. And when you lose like this, they’ve got every right to say whatever they want to say. So, say whatever you want to say, write whatever you want to write. That comes with it. That’s just part of it.”

Swiney and the Tigers will have an opportunity to get back on the winning track on Sept. 7 when they host Appalachian State.

