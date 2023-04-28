Booker T previews WWE Draft, floats idea for mid-card belt for women’s division

The NFL Draft is not the only game on TV on Friday night.

Night 1 of the WWE Draft will begin on “Friday Night Smackdown” with several superstars being in the pool to be selected, including a handful of NXT performers.

NXT commentator Booker T told Fox News Digital in a recent interview there are some NXT superstars to keep an eye on as possible main roster call-ups when Smackdown goes on the clock Friday night. Then, the WWE Universe turns its attention to RAW on Monday.

“I’ll tell you, man, we got so many guys down there that’s just so freakin’ talented and they are looking to make a move. I try not to push these guys too fast, too soon. I always want to try to give them that moment to where they can grow a little bit,” Booker T told Fox News Digital. “But I do look at someone like an Indi Hartwell and a Zoey Starks to be able to add to the women’s roster. I do look at the Gallus boys and that Pretty Deadly team to add to the tag-team division.

“I look at it from that perspective. I don’t look at it just from a single individual perspective. I look at what we can actually help the main roster look a bit stronger. And in NXT, the women, they are very strong and that tag-team division is very strong. And I think, in NXT, there’s more to be created.”

WWE released the names of superstars who are eligible to be selected on each night of the draft. No specific NXT stars were named.

With the potential influx of talent into the women’s division on both RAW and Smackdown, Booker T suggested it could be time for a mid-card women’s championship to come into play – akin to what the Intercontinental and the United States Championships are for the men’s division.

“We should have a mid-card belt for the ladies, almost like a television championship where it’s not competing with the Women’s NXT Championship, just to give someone else a little biof a rub, a little bit of shine, as well as a little bit of something to work for because it always gonna be a while before you work your way to that big goal,” he said.

Smackdown will start the draft on Friday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.