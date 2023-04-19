Boston Marathon runner appears to take bathroom break on someone’s front lawn

Traveling 26.2 miles can be a bit long even by a car, much less by your own feet.

Most marathoners finish the race in well beyond three hours, often times four or more, and it’s certainly not out of the realm to be on your feet for five-plus hours.

For some, that’s a long time with no bathroom break, and when you gotta go, you gotta go.

Footage shows that a runner appeared to drop one on someone’s front lawn in the middle of Monday’s Boston Marathon.

A runner is shown on the front lawn before he turns toward the home, drops his pants, and squats.

A spectator then walks into the lawn from the street, and the two got into maybe the most awkward eye-to-eye of all time.

After around 20 seconds of squatting, the runner stood up, lifted his shorts back over his waist, and cut through some trees to get back on the track, at least a few ounces lighter.

Over 30,000 people ran the race on Monday, but it’s not clear how much feces was left along the route of the race – but the number is apparently at least one.

Evans Chebet and Hellen Obiri, the winners of the men’s and women’s divisions, didn’t need bathroom breaks — the Kenyans won their races in 2:05:54 and 2:21:38, respectively.