Boxer Ryan Garcia announces birth of son, divorce in consecutive posts; later deletes latter

Boxing star Ryan Garcia shared he was getting divorced from his model wife as he announced the birth of his son on social media before deleting the post.

Garcia posted the photo of his son on Saturday morning.

“Honored To announce my Beautiful First Born SON. RAISE THE LORD. I am so thankful, I love him so much already. He is so fast already haha,” he wrote. “Took him just 8 min to arrive. You know where he got that speed from lol. GOD DID! And GOD WILL.

“HENRY LEO GARCIA. He will be ten times stronger, ten times wise, ten times better looking but he will need to work ten times harder. THANK YOU LORD I LOVE YOU.”

Garcia also posted he was getting a divorce from his wife, Andrea Celina.

“As I step into a new chapter in my life, it’s with a heavy heart to share that Drea and I have decided to divorce,” he wrote, according to TMZ Sports.

“While this decision marks the end of our marriage, it’s important to emphasize that our relationship as co-parents remains our top priority.”

He added that Celina was “an incredible partner and even more extraordinary mother.”

Celina didn’t address the divorce in her Instagram post about her newborn son. But TMZ caught her posting a screenshot of the Eminem and Rihanna song, “Love the Way You Live.”

Garcia is 24-1 in his boxing career so far. He held the WBC interim lightweight title in 2021.

He announced on X he intended to fight Rolando Romero. Rumors swirled over a potential fight between Garcia and Devin Haney, but that didn’t appear to come to fruition.

