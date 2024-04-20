Boxer Ryan Garcia makes good on $1.5 million wager after missing weight by more than three pounds: ‘Worth it’

Boxer Ryan Garcia won’t have the chance to contend the super lightweight title in New York on Saturday after failing to make weight for his fight against Devin Haney, but more problematic is the $1.5 million wager he made before weigh-in.

Garcia and Haney shook hands on Thursday that they would each owe one another $500,000 for every pound they were overweight.

But when Garcia took the stage, he weighed in at 143.2 pounds – 3.2 pounds overweight, which cost the boxer $1.5 million.

Garcia chugged a beer during weigh-in, but seemingly pointed the finger at “apple juice and sparkling water,” in a post on X.

Haney also confirmed in a post on the social media platform on Friday that Garcia had made good on his promise.

“Ryan honored the 500k per pound.”

Garcia will no longer be able to compete for Haney’s WBC title, but the fight at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center will still go on.

The lead-up to their fight has been filled with ups and downs. An incident between the two during a promo event at the Empire State Building earlier this week led the New York Mets to reportedly rescind an offer to have the duo throw out the first pitch at the game later that night.

Haney enters Saturday’s fight with a Haney 31-0 record with 15 KO’s. Garcia is 24-1 with 20 KO’s.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

