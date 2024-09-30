Boxer Sandy Ryan hit with red paint in bizarre incident before losing title fight

English boxer Sandy Ryan was splashed with red paint hours before she was set to take on Mikaela Mayer in a fight for the WBO welterweight championship.

Matchroom Boxing posted on X that Ryan was hit with a can of paint as she was on her way to the MSG Theater on Friday night.

“We walked out of the hotel to go the arena and someone threw a can of paint at Sandy Ryan, Literally ran out the hotel, must have been, I don’t know, a team member from the other side, threw a can of paint. She had to go get changed. Not a good start,” a Matchroom worker said in a video.

Ryan went on to fight Mayer, but lost the bout via unanimous decision. Ryan said in a statement she knew she shouldn’t have stepped into the ring.

“Still trying to come to terms with what happened last night, I know I shouldn’t have fought after I was attacked leaving my hotel but I couldn’t let them win like that,” Ryan said in a statement. “I was fighting off empty and still felt I won the fight.

“We have obtained the CCTV and are in contact with the NYPD. Pretty obvious what happened and the truth will be set free shortly. You tried to ruin my career but trust me it’s only just begun.”

Ryan and her team told ESPN they believe that someone from Mayer’s team was responsible for the incident.

“Mikaela Mayer is going to get it,” Ryan said. “It was definitely a setup from her team. What else would it be?”

Mayer denied the accusation.

