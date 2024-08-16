Boxer Tommy Fury accused of cheating on ‘Love Island’ fiancée after couple announces breakup

Shocking news came from the personal life of boxer Tommy Fury, the younger brother of former heavyweight title belt holder Tyson Fury, as he and his fiancée, Molly-Mae Hague, announced they have split.

Just weeks after the couple’s one-year anniversary of being engaged, they both announced via social media that their relationship had ended. And since no specifics were provided, many have begun digging to find out why the couple that met on the hit reality show “Love Island U.K.” broke up.

According to The Sun, it’s pretty messy as Hague allegedly kicked Fury out of their home in Cheshire, England, after confronting him about cheating on her with multiple women.

“Molly-Mae is now aware Tommy was unfaithful to her,” friends close to Hague told The Sun. “She believes it has happened a number of times. It seems he would play away when he knew people wouldn’t recognize him.

“Molly-Mae is absolutely heartbroken and says she fully expects that other women are going to come forward and speak to her about him being unfaithful.”

Hague and Fury, who are both 25 years old, share a one-year-old girl named Bambi.

“Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this,” Hague captioned a post on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday. “After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way.

“I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end.

“I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.”

Hague ended her statement by thanking those supporting her during this time.

Fury released his own statement on the matter as well.

“I am heartbroken to share that Molly & I have decided to end our relationship,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories. “The past 5 years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi & I will be forever thankful to Molly for making me a dad. Bambi is our priority.

“Please respect our privacy, and our families’ privacy, as we navigate our way through this difficult time.”

The ex-couple announced their engagement in July 2023, and they were most recently seen together in July as Hague and their daughter supported Fury during the Wilmslow 10K Run.

Fury, who is 9-0 in his boxing career, including a victory over Jake Paul, and Hague met on the show, which aired in 2019. They ended up in second place, though their relationship lasted long after the finale.

