Boxing great Mike Tyson’s cannabis products helping others find balance in life: ‘It makes me very grateful’

Mike Tyson is known globally as one of the top boxers in history, but New York is the former heavyweight champion’s home.

It’s why Tyson was excited to promote his cannabis brand, Tyson 2.0, arriving in New York in partnership Hudson Cannabis at CONBUD in Manhattan. Hundreds flocked to the cannabis dispensary to meet Tyson and get their hands on his products, which are under global brand house CarmaHold Co.

In just two years on the market, the products have had an impact on the fast-growing cannabis industry. Tyson got into the business because of his own use of marijuana, which he has said “saved my life.”

“I had thousands of people text me, FaceTime me, or Instagram [message] me where they’re appreciative that I opened up this business,” Tyson told Fox News Digital following his meet-and-greet session at CONBUD. “They’re on the verge of suicide — all the horrific things that happen to people on habitual stuff like that. Cocaine or one of those ego-inflaming drugs.

“It humbles me. It makes me very grateful I’m participating in the cannabis business.”

Tyson mentioned one case in which someone using Tyson 2.0 products was dealing with Stage 4 cancer.

“[He] started smoking and started getting well,” Tyson explained. “He came down and I met him. It speaks for itself.”

As of 2022, Cannabis was a $43.72 billion industry. By 2030, it’s expected to be doing $444.34 billion in business.

Branding Tyson’s products with his boxing story, like “Holy Ears” edibles, which pokes fun at the infamous “Bite Fight” with Evander Holyfield, makes for an easy-to-sell product.

Removing the stigma of cannabis is an ongoing process for people like Tyson and his other superstar partners with their own brands with CarmaHold Co.

“When you look at the whole scenario, it’s just a bunch of guys that are transcending their particular sports to where they’re icons. Who else would you want to have?” Tyson asked. “Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan on your team. We also got [rapper] Future.”

Tyson says cannabis helped him calm his mind and body to the point he wasn’t angry and ready to fight at all times.

He’s recognized as a boxer even though he’s been retired for years, but Tyson’s recognition in the cannabis industry is already booming, and he’s just getting started.

Tyson said his legacy doesn’t matter to him.

“Just passing through, man. Passing through like everyone else,” he said.