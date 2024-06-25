Boxing great Roy Jones Jr reveals son, DeAndre, died by suicide in heartbreaking post

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. revealed his son, DeAndre, took his own life this past Saturday in a heartbreaking Instagram post.

Jones said he was thankful to be able to spend Friday night with his son.

“Unfortunately, my son DeAndre took his life on Saturday,” the post began from the 55-year-old boxer. “I’m so thankful that God allowed me to come home Friday night to spend the last night of his life with me and the family. I know a lot of people are going through tough times right now, but nothing is worth taking your own life. God gives it and God should be the one to take it away.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

During their time of grieving, Jones asked that people respect his family’s privacy.

“Please respect our privacy while my family and I process this loss. Thank you for the love and support,” the post concluded.

BOXING LEGEND WARNS JAKE PAUL ABOUT MIKE TYSON’S PUNCHING ABILITIES

DeAndre was one of three children Jones shares with his wife.

Jones is one of the greatest boxers to ever enter a ring, owning a 66-10 record for his career, which includes 47 knockouts.

Jones made his name as a former middleweight champion, but he also won the WBA heavyweight title in 2003, becoming the first to ever be champion in both weight classes in WBA history.

Jones is also known to have been the undisputed light heavyweight champion with the WBA, WBC and IBF title belts for that weight class.

In 2020, Jones got back into the boxing ring to fight Mike Tyson in an exhibition bout, which was ultimately declared a draw after going the full eight rounds on the card.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2023, Jones took on Anthony Pettis in the latter’s hometown of Milwaukee. Pettis defeated Jones by majority decision.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.