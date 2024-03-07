Boxing legend Mike Tyson to face off against Jake Paul in July bout: ‘I plan to finish him’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Mike Tyson, one of the greatest fighters to ever step into the boxing ring, will do so again this summer when he takes on one of the sport’s most polarizing new faces in what will surely be the most anticipated sporting event of the year.

Jake Paul, a YouTube star-turned boxer, will take on the former heavyweight boxing champion on July 20 at the Dallas Cowboys‘ home, AT&T Stadium, in a match that will be streamed exclusively on Netflix.

“It’s crazy to think that in my second pro fight, I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson’s undercard. Now, less than four years later, I’m stepping up to face Tyson myself to see if I have what it takes to beat one of boxing’s most notorious fighters and biggest icons,” Paul said in a statement released by Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions (MVP).

“My sights are set on becoming a world champion, and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion ever, the baddest man on the planet and the most dangerous boxer of all time. This will be the fight of a lifetime.”

The fight will mark Paul’s second bout of the year and Tyson’s first since his exhibition match with Roy Jones Jr. in 2020.

“He’s grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT,” Tyson’s statement read.

“It’s a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him.”

According to ESPN, it has not been determined if the fight will be classified as an exhibition or pro match.

Paul, 27, is coming off a first-round victory over Ryan Bourland in Puerto Rico. It marked his ninth victory in 10 professional fights, each of the last two having come against fellow boxers after fights against MMA fighters like Nate Diaz and Anderson Silva.

His lone loss is to Tommy Fury, the brother of Tyson.

Tyson’s return to the ring follows his 2020 bout against Jones, which marked his first professional fight in over 15 years. He will be 58 when he faces off against Paul.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

